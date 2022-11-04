NewsVideos

Research: Adult cancer survivors at higher risk of bone fractures

Nov 04, 2022
According to a recent large study adult cancer survivors with a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer Additionally, physically active survivors had a lower probability of breaking a bone. Survivors who smoked had a higher risk. Physical activity should be incorporated with exercise and smoking cessation programs, to improve quality of life after a cancer diagnosis.

