Setting sleep schedule can help adolescents get more sleep: Study

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

According to the National Sleep Foundation and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, most adolescents get less than eight, especially on school nights, even though they need eight to 10 hours of sleep per night to maintain physical health, emotional well-being and school performance. Newly published research from RUSH in the journal SLEEP sheds light on how adolescents can get more shut-eye.