Sun Transit 2022: September's biggest 'planetary change' is going to happen,

Sun transit is considered very important in astrology. The change of Sun in Virgo on September 17 will be very auspicious for the people of 6 zodiac signs. In astrology, the Sun has been called the king of planets because the Sun's transit is considered very important. The transit of Sun has a great impact on life. Sun is going to enter Virgo after changing the zodiac. The transit of Sun in Virgo will give very auspicious results for the people of 6 zodiac signs.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

