The toe worn on the feet of women does not tell only the marital status, these scientific reasons are hidden behind it

Most of the people consider the bichiya worn on the feet of women only as a means of telling their marital status but it is not so. There are many benefits of wearing a toe in the feet, there are many customs in Hinduism.Among them, the sixteen makeup of women is different, which is famous all over the world. This sixteen makeup includes from the bindi of the forehead to the bichhiya worn on the feet. Each of these has its own importance

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
