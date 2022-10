This wonderful coincidence is being made on Karva Chauth after 46 years, to get husband's love, take any one remedy

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 07:18 AM IST

The fast of Karva Chauth is kept for the attainment of unbroken good fortune. This time the fast of Karva Chauth will be kept on 13th October. Know what can be done on this day to get husband's love.