1 killed in police firing in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
In Bihar's Katihar district, the police opened fire on the people protesting by blocking the road for electricity. One died in this incident of firing. 10 protesters injured in police lathi charge
