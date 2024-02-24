trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724430
1 Minute 1 News: America imposed 500 sanctions on Russia

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Russia Ukraine War: Big news is coming regarding Russia Ukraine War. Two years have passed since this war. On the anniversary of the war, America said that 500 new sanctions will be imposed on Russia. On the occasion of Army Day, there was great celebration in masks.

