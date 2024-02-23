trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723967
1 Minute 1 News: Entry of United Kisan Morcha in farmers movement

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Samyukt Kisan Morcha has entered the farmers' movement going on at Shambh border. SKM made many big announcements in the meeting..and talked about celebrating Aakrosh Diwas today. Let us tell you that after the violence in Shambhu Border Movement, the farmers had postponed their movement for two days.

