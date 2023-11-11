trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686942
NewsVideos
videoDetails

10 big promises of BJP in Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
MP Election 2023: In Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress have put all their efforts in the election field. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has released its manifesto. BJP has made 10 big promises to the public in its manifesto.
Follow Us

All Videos

CM Yogi LIVE from Ayodhya on Diwali
Play Icon9:50
CM Yogi LIVE from Ayodhya on Diwali
Accused sub inspector will be dismissed in Dausa
Play Icon6:49
Accused sub inspector will be dismissed in Dausa
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
Play Icon3:20
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Play Icon2:4
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Play Icon1:27
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.

Trending Videos

CM Yogi LIVE from Ayodhya on Diwali
play icon9:50
CM Yogi LIVE from Ayodhya on Diwali
Accused sub inspector will be dismissed in Dausa
play icon6:49
Accused sub inspector will be dismissed in Dausa
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
play icon3:20
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
play icon2:4
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
play icon1:27
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
madhya pradesh election2023,bjp manifesto for mp,JP Nadda,jp nadda news,Shivraj Singh Chouhan,Zee News,madhya pradesh election 2023,mp election 2023 news,mp assembly election 2023,Rajasthan Election 2023,mp election 2023 opinion poll,mp elections 2023,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,MP election,mp election 2023 date,election 2023,mp election news,Assembly elections 2023,mp elections 2023 news,nadda on bjp manifesto,bjp mp manifesto,bjp 10 promises,bjp sankalp patra 2023,