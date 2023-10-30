trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681972
10 Buses parked in Parking lot catches fire in Bengaluru

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Bengaluru Bus Fire: A very horrifying accident has come to light from Bengaluru. A massive fire broke out in about 10 buses parked in the parking lot. This accident happened in Veerbhadra area of ​​Bengaluru. Know what is the current situation in this report.
