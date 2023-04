videoDetails

10 Police officials injured during Stone Pelting Incident in Odisha's Sambalpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

A case of violent clash has come to light during a bike rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Odisha's Sambalpur. During the bike rally in Sambalpur, a scuffle broke out between two groups after which stone pelting took place from both the sides. Around 10 policemen have been injured in this violent clash. Watch 50 big news of the day in this report.