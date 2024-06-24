videoDetails

11-year-old child died after toy train overturned in Chandigarh

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

A major accident happened in Chandigarh. Let us tell you that an 11-year-old child died when a toy train overturned. The child was sitting in a toy train in a mall in Chandigarh. Then the train overturned and the child fell down. After which a case of culpable homicide and negligence has been registered against the toy train operator and the owners of the company. The operator was arrested under section 304 A and he was also granted bail last night. The police handed over the body to the family after the postmortem.