Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2760121
NewsVideos
videoDetails

11-year-old child died after toy train overturned in Chandigarh

|Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A major accident happened in Chandigarh. Let us tell you that an 11-year-old child died when a toy train overturned. The child was sitting in a toy train in a mall in Chandigarh. Then the train overturned and the child fell down. After which a case of culpable homicide and negligence has been registered against the toy train operator and the owners of the company. The operator was arrested under section 304 A and he was also granted bail last night. The police handed over the body to the family after the postmortem.

All Videos

Why did Archana Makwana get into trouble after doing yoga at the Golden Temple?
Play Icon02:48
Why did Archana Makwana get into trouble after doing yoga at the Golden Temple?
Massive fire at lithium battery factory kills 21 foreign nationals- Reports
Play Icon01:18
Massive fire at lithium battery factory kills 21 foreign nationals- Reports
First Picture of terrorist attack in Russia surface
Play Icon06:09
First Picture of terrorist attack in Russia surface
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sees Fourfold Income Increase In 7 Years
Play Icon04:23
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sees Fourfold Income Increase In 7 Years
Watch Pm Narendra Modi Speech on Lok Sabha Session First Day
Play Icon14:26
Watch Pm Narendra Modi Speech on Lok Sabha Session First Day

Trending Videos

Why did Archana Makwana get into trouble after doing yoga at the Golden Temple?
play icon2:48
Why did Archana Makwana get into trouble after doing yoga at the Golden Temple?
Massive fire at lithium battery factory kills 21 foreign nationals- Reports
play icon1:18
Massive fire at lithium battery factory kills 21 foreign nationals- Reports
First Picture of terrorist attack in Russia surface
play icon6:9
First Picture of terrorist attack in Russia surface
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sees Fourfold Income Increase In 7 Years
play icon4:23
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sees Fourfold Income Increase In 7 Years
Watch Pm Narendra Modi Speech on Lok Sabha Session First Day
play icon14:26
Watch Pm Narendra Modi Speech on Lok Sabha Session First Day