11-Year-Old Indian Gukesh Emerges As Chess Prodigy, Impresses Netizens

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Picture a young boy in Chennai, India, back in 2017. He's just 11 years old but dreams big – he wants to be the youngest World Chess Champion. Now, in 2024, meet Gukesh D, all grown up at 17, and guess what? His dream has become a reality! Winning the Candidates, he's now got a shot at challenging Ding Liren for the World Championship. Gukesh's story reminds us that no dream is too big if you believe in yourself. Let's root for this incredible young man as he shows us the magic of chasing our dreams. Video Credits: X @VishalVerma_9

