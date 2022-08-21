12 Brahmin families troubled by rioters in Hardoi, UP, warned of migration

UP Migration: Once again the issue of migration is hot in UP. The police have found many such houses in Hardoi and Bareilly. Where people came under pressure and wrote on the walls the announcement to flee. Somewhere the domineering of the village has become the reason for the exodus, and somewhere the village head is becoming the reason for the migration of the villagers.

Aug 21, 2022

