videoDetails

1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

DNA: Action was taken against illegal encroachment in Akbarnagar area of ​​Lucknow, UP. More than 400 illegal constructions have been razed to the ground and preparations have been completed to demolish more than 800 illegal constructions. In such a situation, see how many Hindus and Muslims live in Akbarnagar?