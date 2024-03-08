NewsVideos
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
About 14 children got electrocuted during Shiv procession in Rajasthan's Kota. They have been currently admitted to the hospital. Know in detail how the accident took place in this report.

