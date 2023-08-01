trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642995
14 dead due to falling of road construction machine in Maharashtra's Thane

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Maharashtra Accident: A heart-wrenching accident has happened in Thane, Maharashtra. The accident has happened due to the fall of the machine engaged in road construction, due to which about 4 people have died. Know in detail in this report how the accident happened and what is the current situation.

