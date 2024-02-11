videoDetails

17th Lok Sabha government brought the maximum number of laws, Says PM Modi

| Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 12:40 AM IST

PM Modi Speech: Today is the last day of the budget session in Parliament. On this occasion, the historical construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of Ramlala were discussed in both the houses of the Parliament. During this, PM Modi, while speaking on the people of Kashmir, said that the country has moved forward rapidly towards big changes, the things for which many of our generations were waiting have been completed. By removing Section 377, this House has revealed the full form of the Constitution in its full light. The people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of social justice, today we are satisfied that our commitment to social justice is being achieved by our brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism had become a canker, the country He kept firing bullets at the chest.