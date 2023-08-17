trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650176
2 pieces of Chandrayaan reached near the moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
The Chandrayaan-3's lander 'Vikram' has successfully separated from spacecraft. The lander and rover, Pragyaan, are now expected to land on the Moon on August 23. Once on the Moon, the lander Vikram will photograph the Pragyaan rover, which will deploy its instruments to study seismic activity on the lunar surface. India's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit maneuver yesterday, bringing its spacecraft even closer to the surface of the Moon.

