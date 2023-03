videoDetails

20 Thousand Doctors March Against Rajasthan Govt's Right To Health Bill, Know the Issue

| Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Rajasthan became the first state to pass the Right to Health Bill, which gives every resident of the state the right to avail of free services at all public and private health facilities. However, the visionary step of the Rajasthan administration is facing major backlash from the opposition party as well as from a section of doctors, who are demanding the withdrawal of the legislation.