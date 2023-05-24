NewsVideos
2,000 Note Ban: Indians flock to banks to exchange, deposit 2,000 rupee notes

|Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday (May 19) that notes of 2,000 rupee denomination will be withdrawn from circulation and citizens have until September-end to exchange or deposit them. Watch the full story...

