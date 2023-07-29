trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641944
21 MPs from ‘INDIA’ alliance emplane for a two-day visit to Manipur

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
A multi-party delegation of the opposition's I.N.D.I.A. emplaned for a two-day visit to Manipur from July 29. The MPs are “on-the-spot assessment” to assess the ground situation of Manipur where ethnic violence has been raging for nearly three months.

