24 Ki Sarkar: How is BJP ahead of Congress in the South?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 02:32 AM IST
South is the biggest door of hope for BJP. If this door opens then the number of seats may exceed 400. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today measured the political ground of total 76 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana within just 7 hours or 420 minutes.

