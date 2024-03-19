NewsVideos
videoDetails

24 Ki Sarkar: Power of 'women power' in elections! , Pradeep Bhandari Lok Sabha Election 2024 | modi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
Follow Us
24 Ki Sarkar: The government of 2024 will be formed only with women power. The one who has this power will be the winner of 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached an election rally in Shivamogga, Karnataka. There Nari Shakti presented a statue to Prime Minister Modi.

All Videos

DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
Play Icon07:57
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
Zoya Agarwal Exclusive: Exclusive interview of India's 'flying angel' Zoya Agarwal. Indian Women Pilot
Play Icon33:45
Zoya Agarwal Exclusive: Exclusive interview of India's 'flying angel' Zoya Agarwal. Indian Women Pilot
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
Play Icon09:33
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Danger of rebellion in Bihar-Maharashtra? , Raajneeti
Play Icon23:13
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Danger of rebellion in Bihar-Maharashtra? , Raajneeti
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
Play Icon13:56
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav

Trending Videos

DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
play icon7:57
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
Zoya Agarwal Exclusive: Exclusive interview of India's 'flying angel' Zoya Agarwal. Indian Women Pilot
play icon33:45
Zoya Agarwal Exclusive: Exclusive interview of India's 'flying angel' Zoya Agarwal. Indian Women Pilot
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
play icon9:33
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Danger of rebellion in Bihar-Maharashtra? , Raajneeti
play icon23:13
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Danger of rebellion in Bihar-Maharashtra? , Raajneeti
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
play icon13:56
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav