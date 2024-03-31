Advertisement
Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren has met Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, who is jailed in the Delhi liquor scam case. This meeting of the wives of both the leaders took place at Kejriwal's house. The video of this meeting has also surfaced in which both are seen hugging each other. Let us tell you that CM Arvind Kejriwal is currently in ED remand.

