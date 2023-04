videoDetails

3 BSP co-ordinators associated with Prayagraj Zone to be questioned in Umesh Pal Case

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

A major update has come in Umesh Pal murder case. 3 co-ordinators of BSP will also be questioned regarding this matter. All these three co-ordinators are attached to Prayagraj zone.