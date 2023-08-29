trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655271
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“3 Buildings Including One For Kalam Sahab, 3 Vehicles” Nambi Narayanan Traces ISRO’s Humble Origin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on August 28 talked about the old times at ISRO and how they used to struggle.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Grateful To See This Beautiful Place…” Miss World Karolina Bielawska On Her Kashmir visit
play icon2:24
“Grateful To See This Beautiful Place…” Miss World Karolina Bielawska On Her Kashmir visit
Delhi School Teacher Asks Derogatory Questions About Islam, Claims Parents Of The Student
play icon1:36
Delhi School Teacher Asks Derogatory Questions About Islam, Claims Parents Of The Student
National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
play icon1:29
National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
play icon3:7
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
play icon5:0
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space

Trending Videos

“Grateful To See This Beautiful Place…” Miss World Karolina Bielawska On Her Kashmir visit
play icon2:24
“Grateful To See This Beautiful Place…” Miss World Karolina Bielawska On Her Kashmir visit
Delhi School Teacher Asks Derogatory Questions About Islam, Claims Parents Of The Student
play icon1:36
Delhi School Teacher Asks Derogatory Questions About Islam, Claims Parents Of The Student
National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
play icon1:29
National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
play icon3:7
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
play icon5:0
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
Nambi Narayanan,nambi narayanan story,nambi narayanan interview,nambi narayanan case,ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan,nambi narayanan biography,who is nambi narayanan,ISRO,nambi narayanan isro,nambi narayanan teaser,nambi narayanan padma bhushan,nambi narayanan isro case,nambi narayan,dr nambi narayanan,rocketry nambi narayanan,nambi narayanan spy case,former isro scientist nambi narayanan,chandrayaan-3 launch nambi narayanan,