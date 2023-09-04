trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657501
3 storey house collapsed in UP's Barabanki!

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 07:43 AM IST
UP Building Collapse: Information about a terrible accident has been received from Barabanki, UP. About 2 have died and 15 people have been buried under the debris due to the collapse of a three-storey house.
