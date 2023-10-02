trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669696
300 saints and sages were invited, they were thrilled to see the grandeur

Oct 02, 2023
The sages and saints are elated after seeing the construction of the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. Invitations were sent to 300 saints and sages. Lord Shri Ramlala will be seated in the temple in January next year.
