32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
As viral video from Manipur of two women being paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped by a mob sent shockwaves across India. The main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested today morning in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) of Pechi Awang Leikai, according to government sources.
