4 dead and 100 others injured in Haldwani violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Orders to shoot rioters at sight in Haldwani. Educational institutions, shops closed till further orders. The search for rioters will be done through CCTV. Action will be taken under UAPA. News of four deaths due to violence and stone pelting has come to light.

