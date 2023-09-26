trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667293
NewsVideos
videoDetails

4 suspected terrorists arrested in Jammu Kashmir's Budgam

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir News LIVE: Security forces have achieved great success in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 4 suspects under a joint operation, who are being interrogated. The security forces have also recovered a large quantity of weapons from the arrested youth.
Follow Us

All Videos

AIADMK ends ties with BJP after tumultuous relations
play icon1:46
AIADMK ends ties with BJP after tumultuous relations
EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds meeting with United Nations General Secretary António Guterres
play icon1:33
EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds meeting with United Nations General Secretary António Guterres
Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra land in Delhi for reception
play icon1:42
Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra land in Delhi for reception
I asked PM about Adani, he responded by disqualifying me from Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
play icon4:39
I asked PM about Adani, he responded by disqualifying me from Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
‘‘We want freedom…” Activists from PoK hold massive protest against Pakistan outside UNHRC in Geneva
play icon7:32
‘‘We want freedom…” Activists from PoK hold massive protest against Pakistan outside UNHRC in Geneva

Trending Videos

AIADMK ends ties with BJP after tumultuous relations
play icon1:46
AIADMK ends ties with BJP after tumultuous relations
EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds meeting with United Nations General Secretary António Guterres
play icon1:33
EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds meeting with United Nations General Secretary António Guterres
Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra land in Delhi for reception
play icon1:42
Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra land in Delhi for reception
I asked PM about Adani, he responded by disqualifying me from Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
play icon4:39
I asked PM about Adani, he responded by disqualifying me from Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
‘‘We want freedom…” Activists from PoK hold massive protest against Pakistan outside UNHRC in Geneva
play icon7:32
‘‘We want freedom…” Activists from PoK hold massive protest against Pakistan outside UNHRC in Geneva
jammu kashmir news live,jammu kashmir news,jammu kashmir budgam,jammu kashmir budgam news,Budgam,budgam news today,budgam incident today,budgam terror attack,budgam terrorist arrested,terrorist arrested in budgam,terrorist arrest budgam,j&k news today,J&K news,j&k budgam news today,j&k breaking news today,j&k breaking news,J&K,trending news,Hindi News,Latest News,Breaking News,today news,Zee News live,Zee News Latest,Jammu news,Security forces,