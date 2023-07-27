trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641129
40 tourists stranded in Muthyala Waterfall in Telangana

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Muthyala Waterfall News: Terrifying news is coming from Mulugu in Telangana. The news of about 40 tourists getting stuck at Mutyala waterfall in Mulugu has come to the fore. NDRF team is continuously engaged in the rescue operation.
