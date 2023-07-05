trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630995
NewsVideos
videoDetails

45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Nangloi Case: An embarrassing case has come to light from Nangloi area of ​​Delhi. A 45 year old Muslim man molested an 8 year old Hindu girl. People thrashed the Muslim and a case has been registered under POCSO.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
play icon8:52
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!
play icon9:24
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar camp wants Finance Ministry?
play icon2:14
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar camp wants Finance Ministry?
Janhvi Kapoor amps up her style quotient at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:37
Janhvi Kapoor amps up her style quotient at Mumbai Airport
Gauri Khan spotted with son Abram at Mumbai airport
play icon0:35
Gauri Khan spotted with son Abram at Mumbai airport
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
play icon8:52
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!
play icon9:24
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar camp wants Finance Ministry?
play icon2:14
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar camp wants Finance Ministry?
Janhvi Kapoor amps up her style quotient at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:37
Janhvi Kapoor amps up her style quotient at Mumbai Airport
Gauri Khan spotted with son Abram at Mumbai airport
play icon0:35
Gauri Khan spotted with son Abram at Mumbai airport
Nangloi molestation case,Nangloi case,45 year old muslim molests 8 year old,muslim molests 8 year old,muslim molests girl,muslim man molests girl,man molests 8 year old,delhi nangloi,delhi nangloi market,delhi nangloi case,delhi nangloi news,delhi nangloi breaking,delhi nangloi molestation case,molestation case nangloi,molestation case nangloi news,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,Latest News,today news,Top news,breaking,zee latest,