5 people died in Nuh violence..Chief Minister said 'will not spare the miscreants'

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
In a well-planned and conspiratorial manner, Nuh was attacked to disrupt the social yatra and the police were also targeted, which points to a larger conspiracy. Security forces sent by the central and state governments are currently stationed there. And the situation has been brought under control. Several FIRs have been registered in the case, a total of 70 people have been detained so far, no rowdy will be spared. We will ensure that the situation remains normal in future also.

