5 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Security forces have achieved great success in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have killed 5 terrorists in the encounter. Search operation is still going on in the area.
