50 NEWS: Prime Minister Modi will be on tour of four states

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
50 NEWS: Prime Minister Modi will be on a tour of four states today for the Lok Sabha elections. On reaching Kaziranga, people gave a warm welcome to PM Modi. PM Modi there in the morning Seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park, Assam. Before the jungle safari, the PM also did a jeep safari.

