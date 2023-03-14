NewsVideos
videoDetails

5000-Mile Carpet Of Seaweed that can be seen from space threatens US beaches | Zee News English

|Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
5000-Mile Carpet Of Seaweed that can be seen from space threatens US beaches | Zee News English Seaweed has been having a moment. Eco-influencers and columnists rave about its benefits, in everything from beauty products to biofuels. Jamie Oliver has embraced it as a recipe ingredient; Victoria Beckham uses it to keep off the pounds. And they’re right: seaweed is packed with nutrition, it sucks up carbon and is an amazingly versatile addition to the green economy.

All Videos

Deshhit: Will Jinping become a peace ambassador?
8:29
Deshhit: Will Jinping become a peace ambassador?
Deshhit: The deadliest rifle in the hands of the Indian Army!
8:4
Deshhit: The deadliest rifle in the hands of the Indian Army!
How is population decline affecting Japan and will Japan disappear? | Zee News English
How is population decline affecting Japan and will Japan disappear? | Zee News English
Deshhit: Pakistan's loan is not getting passed, now hope is from America
4:14
Deshhit: Pakistan's loan is not getting passed, now hope is from America
Taal Thok Ke: 'No democratic system runs on any religious book', says Satish Prakash
8:29
Taal Thok Ke: 'No democratic system runs on any religious book', says Satish Prakash

Trending Videos

8:29
Deshhit: Will Jinping become a peace ambassador?
8:4
Deshhit: The deadliest rifle in the hands of the Indian Army!
How is population decline affecting Japan and will Japan disappear? | Zee News English
4:14
Deshhit: Pakistan's loan is not getting passed, now hope is from America
8:29
Taal Thok Ke: 'No democratic system runs on any religious book', says Satish Prakash
World videos,