NewsVideos
videoDetails

6 killed in a head-on collision between school bus and car in Ghaziabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
At least six persons died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh on July 11. The mishap took place after a school bus collided with a car on Ghaziabad NH 9.

All Videos

Monsoon Mayhem In Uttarakhand, Yamuna River Water Level Continues to Rise Amid Incessant Rainfall
0:59
Monsoon Mayhem In Uttarakhand, Yamuna River Water Level Continues to Rise Amid Incessant Rainfall
WB: Counting of votes begin in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata
0:54
WB: Counting of votes begin in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata
“Be alert…” Uttarakhand CM’s message to Chardham Yatra pilgrims amid bad weather in state
2:10
“Be alert…” Uttarakhand CM’s message to Chardham Yatra pilgrims amid bad weather in state
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours in Uttarakhand
10:7
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours in Uttarakhand
Horrible road accident on Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway, 5 killed
1:30
Horrible road accident on Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway, 5 killed

Trending Videos

0:59
Monsoon Mayhem In Uttarakhand, Yamuna River Water Level Continues to Rise Amid Incessant Rainfall
0:54
WB: Counting of votes begin in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata
2:10
“Be alert…” Uttarakhand CM’s message to Chardham Yatra pilgrims amid bad weather in state
10:7
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours in Uttarakhand
1:30
Horrible road accident on Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway, 5 killed