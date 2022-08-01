6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News

A six-year-old girl studying in class 1 has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 'hardship' she is facing due to price rise. The girl, Kriti Dubey, of Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district wrote in her letter, "My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have caused immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have got costlier and the price of Maggi has been increased, too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil."

