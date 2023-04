videoDetails

61 cases against 60-year-old Mukhtar Ansari

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Mukhtar Ansari's difficulties may increase, today the decision will come in the case of 2009-10. The MP-MLA court of Ghazipur will pronounce the verdict. The Income Tax Department has sent a notice to him.