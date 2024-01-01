trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704936
NewsVideos
videoDetails

7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, tsunami alert issued

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Follow Us
An earthquake has occurred in Japan on the first day of the new year. The intensity of the earthquake has been measured at 7.5 on the Richter scale. Tsunami alert has been issued after the earthquake. After the earthquake, a wave of 1 meter height has arisen in the sea.

All Videos

New Year 2024: Dazzling Fireworks Spectacle Lit Up Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach
Play Icon2:46
New Year 2024: Dazzling Fireworks Spectacle Lit Up Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach
RJD's poster protest before ram lala Pran Pratistha?
Play Icon1:5
RJD's poster protest before ram lala Pran Pratistha?
Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: Darshan of Lord Ram after 504 hours
Play Icon15:55
Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: Darshan of Lord Ram after 504 hours
Big news related to I.N.D.I.A alliance, final meeting on seat sharing
Play Icon3:37
Big news related to I.N.D.I.A alliance, final meeting on seat sharing
Happy New Year 2024: Crowd of devotees in Vaishno Devi on New Year
Play Icon11:44
Happy New Year 2024: Crowd of devotees in Vaishno Devi on New Year

Trending Videos

New Year 2024: Dazzling Fireworks Spectacle Lit Up Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach
play icon2:46
New Year 2024: Dazzling Fireworks Spectacle Lit Up Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach
RJD's poster protest before ram lala Pran Pratistha?
play icon1:5
RJD's poster protest before ram lala Pran Pratistha?
Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: Darshan of Lord Ram after 504 hours
play icon15:55
Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: Darshan of Lord Ram after 504 hours
Big news related to I.N.D.I.A alliance, final meeting on seat sharing
play icon3:37
Big news related to I.N.D.I.A alliance, final meeting on seat sharing
Happy New Year 2024: Crowd of devotees in Vaishno Devi on New Year
play icon11:44
Happy New Year 2024: Crowd of devotees in Vaishno Devi on New Year
Earthquake in Japan,Japan earthquake,Earthquake,Japan earthquake today,Japan,earthquake japan,japan earthquake tsunami,Japan earthquake news,japan earthquake 2022,japan earthquake sendai,Earthquakes,japan earthquake warning,Earthquake news,Earthquake today,japan earthquake live,Japan earthquake 2011,earthquake light japan,earthquake in japan 9.1,earthquake in japan 2024,earthquake in japan 2011,japan earthquake hokkaido,japan earthquake 2023 today,