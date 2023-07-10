NewsVideos
70 people trapped in floods in Punjab

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
The rains have created upheaval in Punjab that people are trapped in the flood in Rajpura. According to the information received, the news of people being trapped in a factory has come to the fore.

