70,000 people to get texts from U.K. Police, to tell them they've fallen victim to £48m scam

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

The UK's biggest-ever fraud sting has brought down a phone number spoofing site used by criminals to scam thousands of victims out of millions of pounds. Members of British law enforcement were part of a global operation to take down ispoof.cc - a website described by police as an online fraud shop.