74 history-sheeters surrenders in UP's Hardoi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
In Uttar Pradesh, the fear of Yogi's police is visible among the criminals or the criminals are killed in encounters. In Hardoi, 82 criminals attended the police station with placards in their hands and took an oath not to commit crimes. The culprit reached the police station on his own and surrendered.

