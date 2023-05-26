NewsVideos
75 rupees coin to be launched on inauguration day of New Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
New Parliament Inauguration: Politics is intensifying regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House. Meanwhile, this matter has reached the Supreme Court. On the other hand, a coin of 75 rupees will be launched on the day of inauguration. This coin will have Ashoka Pillar in the center and Satyamev Jayate will be written at the bottom of the front. There will be a picture of Parliament on the back side.

