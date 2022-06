75 sea beaches to be cleaned up across India for 75 days. How does it work?

The Centre is planning a coastal cleanup drive at 75 beaches across the country from July 3. The cleanup drive will take place for 75 days-touted as the longest cleanup drive and will continue till September 17.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

The Centre is planning a coastal cleanup drive at 75 beaches across the country from July 3. The cleanup drive will take place for 75 days-touted as the longest cleanup drive and will continue till September 17.