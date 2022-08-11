75 stories of India: The 'forgotten' Indian Naval mutiny

The Royal Indian Navy mutiny or revolt, also known as the 1946 Naval Uprising, was an insurgency against the British government in India by Indian naval ratings, soldiers, police officers, and civilians. From its beginnings in Bombay, the revolt spread and gained support throughout British India, from Karachi to Calcutta, eventually involving over 20,000 sailors on 78 ships and shore establishments.

