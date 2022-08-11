NewsVideos

75 stories of India: The 'forgotten' Indian Naval mutiny

The Royal Indian Navy mutiny or revolt, also known as the 1946 Naval Uprising, was an insurgency against the British government in India by Indian naval ratings, soldiers, police officers, and civilians. From its beginnings in Bombay, the revolt spread and gained support throughout British India, from Karachi to Calcutta, eventually involving over 20,000 sailors on 78 ships and shore establishments.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 04:13 PM IST
The Royal Indian Navy mutiny or revolt, also known as the 1946 Naval Uprising, was an insurgency against the British government in India by Indian naval ratings, soldiers, police officers, and civilians. From its beginnings in Bombay, the revolt spread and gained support throughout British India, from Karachi to Calcutta, eventually involving over 20,000 sailors on 78 ships and shore establishments.

All Videos

Raju Srivastava Heart Attack: Comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is critical
4:28
Raju Srivastava Heart Attack: Comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is critical
Supreme Court will hear freebies case again on August 17
10:40
Supreme Court will hear freebies case again on August 17
The court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Shrikant Tyagi
3:3
The court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Shrikant Tyagi
VIRAL VIDEO: Bouncers of a Gurugram club beats up a man and woman outside the club | Zee English News
VIRAL VIDEO: Bouncers of a Gurugram club beats up a man and woman outside the club | Zee English News
The Supreme Court said that the schemes of freebies are taking the country towards economic destruction
10:30
The Supreme Court said that the schemes of freebies are taking the country towards economic destruction

Trending Videos

4:28
Raju Srivastava Heart Attack: Comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is critical
10:40
Supreme Court will hear freebies case again on August 17
3:3
The court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Shrikant Tyagi
VIRAL VIDEO: Bouncers of a Gurugram club beats up a man and woman outside the club | Zee English News
10:30
The Supreme Court said that the schemes of freebies are taking the country towards economic destruction