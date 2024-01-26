trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714356
NewsVideos
videoDetails

75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Despite the challenging minus temperatures, hundreds gather at the historic Polo Ground in Leh, Ladakh, to celebrate the 75th Republic Day. Join the resilient crowd in marking this special occasion in the scenic landscape.

All Videos

PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
Play Icon1:20
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:46
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
Play Icon13:25
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
Play Icon0:41
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
Spectacular Motorcycle Display Thrills Audience at Republic Day 2024 Parade
Play Icon1:35
Spectacular Motorcycle Display Thrills Audience at Republic Day 2024 Parade

Trending Videos

PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
play icon1:20
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
play icon0:46
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
play icon13:25
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
play icon0:41
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
Spectacular Motorcycle Display Thrills Audience at Republic Day 2024 Parade
play icon1:35
Spectacular Motorcycle Display Thrills Audience at Republic Day 2024 Parade