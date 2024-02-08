trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719216
a big revelation has come about the BMW car of Hemant Soren

|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Jharkhand Former CM Hemant Soren is in ED custody these days. ED had recently arrested CM Soren in a case related to land scam. Besides this, EG had also seized a BMW car of Soren. Now a big revelation has come about this BMW car of Soren. After which now Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu has also been entered in this case.

